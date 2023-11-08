Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 8 (ANI): In an effort to enhance farmers' income, the Uttar Pradesh government has approved a total budget of Rs 5,713.02 lakh for various agriculture-related schemes, said officials.

According to Additional Chief Secretary of Agriculture, Devesh Chaturvedi, funds have been sanctioned for the ongoing Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Kisan Samriddhi Yojana, for the improvement of barren and rugged lands, the enhancement of soil health, and the establishment of Centers of Excellence in two agricultural and technological universities within the state.

He highlighted that under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Kisan Samriddhi Yojana, Rs 4519.00 lakh has been approved while Rs 671.96 lakh has been earmarked for strengthening soil health, Rs 50 lakh for establishing the Center of Excellence in Chandrashekhar Azad University of Agriculture and Technology, Kanpur, and Rs 22.06 lakh has been granted for the establishment of another Center of Excellence in Banda University of Agriculture and Technology.

Furthermore, a substantial amount of Rs 450.00 lakh has been designated for the construction of Type-5 houses in Banda University of Agriculture and Technology.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is actively overseeing the implementation of these government schemes to ensure that farmers in the state can swiftly and consistently access their benefits, said officials.

CM Yogi has directed officials to expedite the distribution of agricultural equipment, mini kits of pulses and oilseeds, and the availability of fertilizers.

Furthermore, under his guidance, the state's Agriculture Minister recently reviewed the government schemes designed for farmers.

It was emphasized that the distribution of mini kits for pulses and oilseeds should be completed promptly in areas where it has not yet occurred, and advertisements for agricultural equipment should be issued without delay to assist the farmers in need. (ANI)

