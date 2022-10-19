Noida, Oct 19 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday inked 13 agreements with various firms promising investment worth Rs 564 crore in the state at the Defence Expo 2022 in Gujarat's Gandhinagar, UP cabinet minister Nand Gopal Gupta said.

The MoUs have been inked by the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) and investments will be made in the UP Defence Industrial Corridor being developed by it, he said.

Gupta, the industrial development minister of UP, is representing the state at the Defence Expo 2022, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Gujarat capital city on Wednesday.

"With inspiration from the prime minister and under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh is continuously moving forward in the field of industrial development," the minister said, noting that UP has "huge potential" in the industrial corridor for MSME companies in the defence armament sector.

"Uttar Pradesh has also signed 13 MoUs with various companies manufacturing defence armaments through which they will invest Rs 564 crore in the Uttar Pradesh Defense Industrial Corridor being developed by the UPEIDA," Gupta was quoted as saying in a statement by his office.

Earlier in the day after unveiling the UPEIDA's stall at the mega event, the cabinet minister interacted with investors and informed them about the Defence and Aerospace Employment Promotion Policy 2018 (Revised).

He also informed the investors about the facilities and advantages of setting up projects in UP and assured them the support of the state government, according to the statement.

