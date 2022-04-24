Bahraich (UP) April 24 (PTI) A government school teacher was arrested for allegedly killing his wife and burying the body near his house here, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place at the Dargah Sharif area of the district, they said, adding that the body was taken out and sent for postmortem examination.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 19-Year-Old Youth Strangles Pregnant Girlfriend to Death for Pressuring Him for Marriage in Ghaziabad.

The deceased has been identified as Himanshi Verma (23), a resident of Bahraich city. She married Pawan Gupta on July 17, 2016 in a court against her family's wishes, police sources said.

In 2018, Pawan got a job as a teacher of a government school.

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrests Wanted Criminal Vikas Malhey for Committing Six Murders.

The couple were living in Bakshipura locality under Dargah Sharif police station, police said, adding that Himanshi was reported missing following a dispute with her husband on April 18.

During the investigation, on suspicion, when a pile of sand lying at a plot adjacent to Pawan's house was dug, Himanshi's body was recovered from there, police said.

Dargah Sharif police station, Station House Officer (SHO), Manoj Kumar said a case of murder has been lodged and Gupta has been arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)