Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 25 (ANI): In the ongoing Safe City project of the Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government, the Urban Development Department has decided to include the Safe City app in the Smart City app in order to assign responsibilities to every department to carry out the work within the stipulated time, the government said in a press release.

This information was given in a presentation on the Safe City project before Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra.

Under the project, data collection of CCTVs in 17 Municipal Corporations and Gautam Budh Nagar was expected from the Urban Development Department in the first phase, to which information was given about the progress. It was said that the committee has to be constituted as soon as possible.

In the meeting, it has also been said that the Safe City app will be included in the Smart City app.

Additionally, daycare centres for senior citizens have been started in all 16 municipal corporations except Varanasi. In this project, Mission Director Smart City Dharmendra Pratap Singh has been nominated as a state-level nodal officer.

The Transport department was expected to install CCTVs and panic buttons in all city buses, Ola, and Uber.

In response to this, the Transport Department said, “After studying the Delhi model, the report has been made available on July 13, 2023, to the Principal Secretary of Transport Department, UP. Representatives of 'Ola' and 'Uber' have been called for discussions regarding integration".

Instructions have been given by the Transport Department to decide the action plan for the implementation and integration of the scheme after holding a meeting with the representatives of UP 112. Apart from this, the Transport Department has been asked to study the Nayan app, the department stated. (ANI)

