Kushinagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday said that the state government is working on 11 airports including two international airports at Ayodhya and Gautam Buddh Nagar.

"Uttar Pradesh government is working on the construction of 11 new airports in the state. Work on two international airports - at Ayodhya and at Gautam Buddh Nagar is on. The construction work on the Ayodhya airport is at war footing while the work on Gautam Buddh Nagar is also underway," said the Chief Minister at the inauguration event of Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Inaugurates Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh.

Talking about the Kushinagar Airport, Adityanath said, "Till 2014, air connectivity of Uttar Pradesh was only limited to 14 to 16 destinations. I am proud to announce that the Kushinagar airport would connect the state to 75 places. It is a fully functional airport".

"This airport is not only beneficial for Uttar Pradesh but also for Bihar and Nepal," he added.

Also Read | Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Announces Rs 50,000 Per Hectare Compensation to Farmers For Crop Loss Due to Unseasonal Rain.

The chief minister further said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's dream -- 'Hawai chappal to Hawai Jahaaj' (slippers to aeroplane)-- has been realised through this airport. "The airport launched under the UDAAN scheme would also create many employment opportunities for the youth," he added.

PM Modi inaugurated Kushinagar International Airport in Uttar Pradesh today. Union Minister of Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and other dignitaries were also present at the ceremony. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)