Noida, Oct 6 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh government's probe into the Supertech twin-tower case is a mere "hoax" to mislead people, the AAP alleged on Wednesday and urged Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for a deeper investigation into land allotments to builders in Noida.

The Gautam Buddh Nagar unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) also raised doubts over the findings of a government-formed special investigation team (SIT), which found 26 officials of the New Okhla Industrial Development Authority (NOIDA), including only four serving officials, guilty in the case.

At a press conference here, AAP's district spokesperson A K Singh said the findings of the SIT report became publically known through the media two days ago, in which action has been recommended against 26 NOIDA officials.

He alleged that the role of many former and current NOIDA officers has not been mentioned in the SIT report and only some officials are being made the "scapegoat", and demanded a probe into their role also, according to a statement issued by the AAP.

"It should be known that more than 250 group housing societies are being developed under NOIDA and there are huge irregularities in the construction of most of those," Singh said, citing violation of building norms in multiple projects.

"Therefore, if the Adityanath government is really determined to take action against corruption, it should get the irregularities from 2000 to 2012 probed. It should investigate how board rules were changed to benefit the builders in the process of allotment of plots for group housing projects in the name of FAR and other violations in the approval of maps etc. should also be probed.

"All the officers who have been involved in this game should be investigated by the CBI under the supervision of Supreme Court judge Justice DY Chandrachud, otherwise this investigation is only a hoax and the Uttar Pradesh government is working to mislead the state," the AAP leader alleged.

The Supreme Court had, on August 31, ordered the demolition of two under-construction 40-storey towers of the Supertech Group in Noida Sector 93A after the structures were found being constructed in violation of building norms.

The real estate developer had filed a "modification application" in the apex court, which quashed the plea on Monday.

The SIT, which was probing the role of NOIDA officials and others in the case, recently submitted its report to the Uttar Pradesh government. It found 26 NOIDA officials, four Supertech directors and two architects guilty.

Of the 26 NOIDA officials, four are serving officers who have been suspended in the wake of the case, even as a top officer told PTI on Tuesday that the authority would try to ensure the demolition of the twin towers in accordance with the three-month timeline given by the Supreme Court.

A complaint has also been lodged with the Uttar Pradesh Vigilance Department for initiating action against those found guilty in the case.

