Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 9 (ANI): One person died and five others were injured after a high-speed dumper allegedly crashed into several vehicles at Lata Mangeshkar Chowk in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya. Raja Babu, one among the injured in the incident, told ANI that he saved his life after "jumping" from his vehicle, alleging that the dumper ran over a person.

Dr Manish Shakya, Emergency Medical Officer at Shri Ram Hospital, Ayodhya, told ANI, "One person has died in the incident. One patient who has sustained a minor injury is being treated here; the other five who have sustained major injuries have been referred to Raja Dashrath Medical College..."

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Flays Opposition for Appeasement Politics, Says Waqf Amendment Act a Step Towards Social Justice.

Babu said, "At the Lata Mangeshkar Chowk, a high-speed dumper rammed into my vehicle. I was able to jump from my vehicle and save my life...The dumper hit several other people and vehicles and ran over a person. I sustained injury on my leg, chest and head..." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)