A tragic accident in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh, claimed two lives after a speeding container crashed into two vehicles and caught fire early this morning on April 2. The incident occurred when two containers collided, leading to a third losing control and igniting upon impact. The driver and assistant of the container, trapped in the wreckage, died on the spot. Firefighters and police rushed to the scene, dousing the flames and restoring traffic flow. The charred remains were sent for post-mortem as authorities launched an investigation. A viral video shared by IANS captures the horrific aftermath of the accident. Ayodhya Road Accident: 4 Men Returning After Holi Celebrations Die in Motorcycle-Car Collision in Uttar Pradesh.

Speeding Container Collides, Bursts Into Flames in Ayodhya

Ayodhya, UP: A minor collision between two containers led to a speeding third container crashing into them, catching fire. The driver and assistant died. Police controlled the fire, cleared the traffic jam, and sent the bodies for post-mortem pic.twitter.com/GrWWc46DnX — IANS (@ians_india) April 2, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)