Muzaffarnagar (UP), Sep 7 (PTI) A special court here convicted a member of an interstate liquor smuggling gang on Monday to two years in jail in a bootlegging case from 2017.

Apart from the conviction, Judge Ram Sudh Singh also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on the gangster Inderjit Singh, who is a native of Ludhiana in Punjab.

Also Read | Indian Army Returns 13 Yaks, 4 Calves to China After They Crossed LAC and Entered Arunachal Pradesh.

The convict was sentenced after being held guilty under provisions of the Uttar Pradesh Gangsters Act.

According to the judge, Inderjit was involved in several cases of liquor smuggling following which he was booked at Purkazi police station in 2017.

Also Read | Sharad Pawar, Anil Deshmukh Receive Threats Day After Caller Threatened to Blow Up Uddhav Thackeray’s Residence ‘Matoshree’.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)