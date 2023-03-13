Moradabad/Bareilly (UP), Mar 13 (PTI) Police have booked Ittehad-e-Millat Council president Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan for allegedly making inflammatory remarks, including an objectionable comment against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, an official said on Monday.

A case was registered on Sunday against Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan, accused of making provocative statements and objectionable remarks against the prime minister at Nagphani police station in Moradabad, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Hemraj Meena said.

Talking to reporters in Moradabad on Saturday, the Ittehad-e-Millat Council chief had said that the government which files a case of treason against those demanding Khalistan should also do the same with those who demand a Hindu rashtra.

On the basis of a video obtained through the media, he has been booked under 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence), 295 (outraging religious feelings) and 505-2(statements conducing to public mischief) of the IPC for inciting communal feelings and making objectionable comments and further action will be taken after checking viral videos, the SSP said.

According to police, Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan had said that a case of treason should also be filed against those who demand Hindu nation but the government does not do this even as the law is equal for everyone in the country.

He also made indecent remarks against Prime Minister Modi, police said.

As per the video that went viral on social media, Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan said "what would happen if our youths started demanding a Muslim nation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's slogan of Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas is a lie. Some fanatics are sowing the seeds of hatred in the country. Those who do this and their supporters are neither well wishers of any society nor of the country, but are traitors", police said.

Reacting to the FIR against him, Maulana Tauqeer Raza Khan in Bareilly said if what he said was so wrong then the administration needs to have a case of treason against him.

Stressing that he does not want to divide the country at any cost, he clarified that those who want to create a divide among Hindus and Muslims should be identified and action should be taken against them.

"The Modi government is not doing justice with Muslims...bulldozers should be run on the houses of those also who killed Muslims and the accused should be arrested. Law in this country is the same for all," he added.

