Pilibhit (UP), Feb 17 (PTI) A labourer was beaten to death by a man allegedly over some dispute in Jora Kalyanpur village in Barkheda area here, police said on Wednesday.

Raju (45) was beaten using sticks by Dwarika Prasad on Tuesday night when he questioned the latter, who had apparently abused his relative, ASP Pavitra Mohan Tripathi said.

A local resident said the accused also hit the victim with a stone.

Police has sent the body for a post-mortem and launched a manhunt to catch hold of the missing accused.

