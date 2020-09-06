Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 6 (ANI): Metro services will resume in Lucknow on September 7 after a gap of over five months following the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Metro, which had suspended its services in March due to outbreak of COVID is looking to reopen with caution putting into place a series of measures such as closed token counters, limited entry and exit points, thermal scanners and sanitisers among others to enable commuters to adhere to COVID social distancing protocols.

Kumar Keshav, Managing Director of Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, said that Metro will resume operations from September 7 by abiding all the instructions issued by the Central government in the Unlock 4 guidelines.

"We have drafted the standard operating procedure (SoP) under which all instructions given by the Centre for the operation of Metro services across the country are being followed," he said.

As a precautionary measure and to avoid human contact, automatic thermal scanners have been placed at the platforms along with sanitizer dispensing machines for the passengers and the staff.

The Metro will operate from 6.00 am to 10.00 pm at the interval of five and a half minutes.

"Metro will run on 30 per cent to 40 per cent capacity as social distancing will be ensured on all stations and in trains," Keshav said, adding that if people follow all the procedures, the Metro can be one of the safest modes of transportation amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Moreover, arrangements have been made for the passengers to sit on alternate seats in the train or stand, maintaining a gap of one meter. Stripe markers have also been provided at all queuing area like frisking, ticketing, AFC gates, lift, escalators. (ANI)

