Bareilly (UP), Jun 5 (PTI) A man was arrested on Monday for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman, a senior police official said.

Subhash Nagar Station House Officer (SHO) Akhilesh Pradhan said the accused named Abid had been following the woman, who worked as a beautician, for a long time.

Also Read | Manipur Violence: State Govt Extends Internet Suspension For 7th Time Till June 10.

In her complaint last week, the woman said Abid, who had initially introduced himself as Ankit, befriended her and established physical relations on the premise that he would marry her.

Bareilly Superintendent of Police (SP), City Rahul Bhati said on the complaint of the woman, a case was registered under the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act along with other sections at Subhash Nagar police station against the accused Abid, a resident of Malhapur area in Bhuta police station limits.

Also Read | Odisha Train Tragedy: GRP Registers FIR Against Unidentified Persons in Connection With Balasore Train Accident That Killed Over 250.

Abid used to don a 'kalava' on his wrist, a big 'tika' on his forehead and often used to discuss Hindu customs with her, the SHO added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)