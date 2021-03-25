Lucknow, Mar 25 (PTI) The Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) of Uttar Pradesh has arrested a man from Noida for allegedly supplying high-quality Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), officials said here on Thursday.

Sadar Ali, a resident of West Bengal, was arrested on Wednesday from Mahamaya Flyover in Noida, an official statement from the ATS said, adding that he was carrying reward of Rs 25,000 on his head.

Ali had been supplying FICN for the past decade in Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and NCR towns, it said, adding that the currency was produced in Pakistan which was being brought and supplied into India through Bangladesh.

In 2010, Ali was arrested from Baharampur in West Bengal's Murshidabad district with FICN worth Rs 4 lakhs, officials said.

In that case, he spent three months in jail after which he got bail, they said.

In the same year, he was again arrested from Malda district of West Bengal with FICN worth Rs 1.5 lakh, officials said.

Recently Ali's name re-surfaced after two men named Tehsin Khan and Wasim Khan were arrested by the ATS on November 1 last year with FICN worth Rs 5.97 lakh, they said.

During investigations, it came to light that Tehsin and Wasim brought FICN from West Bengal resident Sadar Ali and his wife Mumtaz, the ATS said.

A reward of Rs 25,000 each was declared on the arrest of the both, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)