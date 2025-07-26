Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 26 (ANI): A man was killed after a portion of a multi-storeyed commercial building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, said an official.

The incident occurred on Friday evening when a section of the ledge of the Cyber Tower in the Vibhuti Khand area of Gomti Nagar collapsed following heavy rain and strong winds, resulting in the death of a 24-year-old man.

The deceased has been identified as Ravi Kumar Verma (24).

Speaking to ANI, Medical Officer Dr Raghvendra Pratap Singh at Ram Manohar Lohia Institute of Medical Sciences said that the victim was brought dead to the hospital.

"He was brought dead to us... His name was Ravi Kumar Verma and he was around 24 years old... The body has been handed over to the mortuary after being declared dead," the official said.

A local and his friend, Akash Dwivedi, expressed deep shock and grief over the incident.

"My friend Ravi Verma used to work in a stone gallery here. Just now, when I called him for some work, I was told that he had passed away (due to the ledge collapse)... His family members said to me that he had left some of his belongings here. I came here to collect them..." Dwivedi said.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (IMD) has issued a yellow alert of "thunderstorm, lightning and squall" for today for the Lucknow district. (ANI)

