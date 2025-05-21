In a tragic incident, two people died while three others were injured as a wall of their house collapsed amid a severe storm in Lakhimpur, Uttar Pradesh. As per reports, the wall collapsed, burying a family of five, prompting villagers to rush to their aid. Villagers quickly rescued the trapped individual and rushed them to a nearby Community Health Centre (CHC) for medical aid. However, doctors declared the father and daughter dead on arrival, while three others are currently undergoing treatment. The police have registered the case and sent the bodies for postmortem examination. Ghaziabad: Drain Wall Collapse Fills Prateek Grand City Basements with Water, Residents Protest Citing Structural Risk (Watch Video).

Lakhimpur Wall Collapse Kills 2

Uttar Pradesh: An incident occurred in Lakhimpur where a wall collapsed during a strong storm, burying five family members. Villagers rescued the victims and rushed them to CHC. Doctors declared a father and daughter dead, while three others are being treated. Police sent the… pic.twitter.com/M52ds4zNUZ — IANS (@ians_india) May 21, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)