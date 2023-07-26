Shahjahanpur, July 26: A man on Wednesday jumped into Ramganga river with his two-year-old son over a dispute with his wife, police said. The man was allegedly upset that his wife had left him for another man she was in a relationship with, they said. Police is still trying to search for the man and the child in the river.

Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said that Arun (30), a resident of Tillaiya village in Mirzapur area, was upset has his wife left him for another man. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Guns Down Fiance In Front of Her Parents in Pratapgarh, Tries To End Life By Jumping Into River.

Arun had convinced his wife to return to him earlier too but after staying with him for a night she left him again, he said. He was upset and jumped into the river at Kolaghat after tying his son with him, the SP said. Suicide on Facebook Live: Uttar Pradesh Man Jumps Into Gomti River After Going Live on Social Networking Site (Watch Video).

His seven-year-old daughter has been handed over to relatives by the police. Search is on to trace two two who are missing, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)