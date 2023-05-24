Lucknow, May 24: In a tragic incident that occurred in Kathar village of Pratapgarh district in Uttar Pradesh, a 25-year-old man fatally shot his 20-year-old fiancé and subsequently made an unsuccessful suicide attempt. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Patti police station. After committing the heinous act, the accused fled to a nearby river and attempted to evade capture by jumping into the water. However, his escape was thwarted when skilled swimmers retrieved him from the river.

According to a report published by the Times of India, the deceased was identified as Karishma Singh, a resident of Kathar village while the accused was named Rakesh alias Rinkoo Singh, a resident of Indrapur Kuwar Katra. He was admitted to Patti community health centre (CHC) in Pratapgarh. The complaint was lodged by the deceased's father at Patti police station. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Boyfriend Rapes Minor Girl, Crushes Her Under Vehicle With Help of Friend in Unnao, Arrested.

In his complaint, Chandra Bhan Singh alleged that Rakesh used to have verbal brawls with his daughter over unnecessary issues as he kept on being sceptical of his daughter. On the morning of May 24, the accused arrived at the woman's house at 5 am and picked up an argument. The parents of the woman tried to intervene, but the accused refused to listen to them. The couple then went near a field. In a fit of rage, the accused opened fire at the woman. The parents and a minor sister of the woman witnessed the horrifying incident. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Mother Stabbed to Death by Daughter and Stepson for Objecting to Their Illicit Relationship in Unnao.

The accused fled the spot before the people could catch him. The accused then reached the Sai river bridge and jumped with the intention of killing himself. A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 24, 2023 04:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).