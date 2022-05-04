Firozabad (UP), May 4 (PTI) A 28-year-old mother of two was allegedly stabbed to death by her husband on suspicion of having an extramarital affair, police said on Wednesday.

They said the incident happened in the Naya Rasoolpur locality in the Rasoolpur area on Tuesday.

Assistant Superintendent of Police (city) Mukesh Chandra Mishra said the woman's husband got angry after he allegedly saw his wife with their neighbour.

In the spur of the moment, he stabbed his wife to death with a knife, the ASP said. The husband managed to flee from the spot, but locals nabbed him and later he was arrested, the ASP said.

The couple has two children aged between five and seven years, police said.

