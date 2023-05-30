Gonda, May 30: A woman died here on Tuesday after she was allegedly stabbed multiple times by her husband, who later attempted suicide as well, police said. The woman died on the spot while Rajkumar was rushed to the hospital, where his condition was stated to be serious.

The incident took place in Mohanpur village, where Aarti (25) was stabbed by her husband Rajkumar (28), who also tried to kill himself with the knife after they had an altercation over some issue, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shivraj said. Mumbai Shocker: Ex-Army Man Stabs Second Wife to Death in Front of Minor Son Over Petty Issue in Ghatkopar, Roams Market With Murder Weapon; Surrenders Before Cops.

Tarabganj Station House Officer (SHO) Manoj Pathak said the matter is being probed and the body of the woman has been sent for postmortem.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)