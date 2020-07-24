Bulandshahr (UP), Jul 24 (PTI) A 50-year-old man from Bulandshahr has allegedly raped a woman, who is his neighbour, several times over the last two years and threatened to upload a video he took of her bathing, police said on Friday.

The victim, who lives in a locality in Sikandrabad town, lodged a complaint on the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Complaint Portal that she is living with her family on rental accommodation.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Rainfall Hits Delhi-NCR, Causes Waterlogging in Low-Lying Areas; IMD Predicts More Downpour.

The man is also living with his family in the same place.

Kotwali Inspector Jitendra Kumar said no complaint has been received regarding the matter but assured that strict action will be taken against the accused based on a written complaint.

Also Read | COVID-19 Patient Jumps Off Fifth Floor of Building at AIIMS Patna: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 24, 2020.

Two years ago, the man purportedly shot a video of her bathing at her home. One such day, the victim's husband went out for work when the man came to her room in the night and raped her.

She has been facing this ordeal since then and the alleged rapist has threatened to upload the video and also spoke of killing her toddler son.

According to the victim, the man raped her several times by threatening to make the video viral.

Even 10 days ago, the man tried to rape her but finally disclosed this to her family members.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)