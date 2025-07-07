India News | UP: Massive Fire Engulfs Paper Factory in Ghaziabad, No Casualties

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): A massive fire broke out at a paper factory in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad district early on Monday morning.

Upon receiving information about the blaze, fire tenders arrived at the spot and began dousing operations.

Visuals show the factory engulfed in fire, and smoke and flames rising from the infrastructure.

No casualties or injuries have been reported from the incident as of yet.

Further details on the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

