India News | UP Minister to Undergo COVID-19 Test as He Visits Hospital

Shahjahanpur (UP) Jun 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Medical Education Minister Suresh Khanna will undergo a COVID-19 test after he visited a hospital in Meerut where positive patients are under treatment, officials said on Friday.

Khanna had on Monday paid a visit to Government Medical College in Meerut to inquire about the well being of the patients there and get their feedback about the treatment, Information Officer of the minister Jayendra Singh said.

On the advice of doctors, Khanna will give his sample for coronavirus testing on Saturday, he said.

Khanna, who also holds the portfolios of Finance and Parliamentary Affairs ministries, is currently under home quarantine.

In a tweet, the minister said he is healthy and has no symptoms of coronavirus.

Khanna said he is currently discharging his duties from home following "medical advice".

