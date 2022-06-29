Sant Kabir Nagar (UP), Jun 29 (PTI) Three persons, including a minor, drowned in Kuwano river while taking a bath in Mahuli area of the district, police said on Wednesday.

A group of six people from Kankhi village had gone to take a bath in Kuwano river on Tuesday evening, they said.

Also Read | Maharashtra Political Crisis: Disqualification Proceedings Have No Bearing on the Floor Test, Shiv Sena Rebel MLAs to Supreme Court.

While taking a bath, the youths went into deep water and started drowning in the river, police said, adding they shouted for help. Some villagers managed to rescue three of them while three others drowned, they said.

A police team, with help of divers and locals, recovered bodies of Chandan (21), Anurag (16) and Akash (20). The bodies have been sent for postmortem examination, police said.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: 'Taiyo No Tamago', Special Variety of Mango Priced at Rs 2.5 Lakh per Kg in Japan, Being Grown in Jabalpur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)