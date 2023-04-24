Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 24 (ANI): A 26-year-old man allegedly raped and murdered a minor girl on Sunday in Bulandshahr, police said.

According to police, the accused is a drug addict and a neighbour of the victim.

Anvita Upadhyay, Circle Officer (CO), Anupshahr, said, "The incident took place in Kotwali Jahangirabad in Bulandshahr around 4.30 pm. The girl was playing outside her home before she went missing."

"With no word on the girl's whereabouts for several hours, her parents went looking for her. As they reached their neighbour's house, they found their daughter dead and a 26-year-old man (the accused neighbour) was lying in an intoxicated state near the body," the circle officer told ANI.

She further informed that the man was taken into custody and a case was registered against him.

The police are investigating the matter.

Further information is awaited. (ANI)

