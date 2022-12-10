Fatehpur (UP), Dec 10 (PTI) A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a man here, police said on Saturday.

The accused, a 30-year-old man, is absconding and efforts are on to nab him, they said.

Station House Officer, Khakhreru police station, Amit Singh said the girl had gone to a farm with her mother, where the accused was already present.

The accused lured the girl to a nearby field and allegedly raped her, Singh said.

Hearing the child scream, her mother rushed to her, found her bleeding and brought her to the police station, the SHO said.

Based on the mother's complaint, the accused has been booked for rape and under the POCSO Act, said Singh.

The victim has been sent to a government hospital for medical examination, he added.

