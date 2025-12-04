Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): A man who has been accused of the murder of a young woman was arrested following an exchange of gunfire in Bulandshahr, police said.

The accused has been identified as Salim.

According to police, Salim attempted to flee and opened fire on the team. In retaliatory firing, he sustained a bullet injury before being overpowered by cops and arrested.

Salim had allegedly kidnapped and murdered a woman from a different community, police said.

As per officials, the victim's family had filed a missing persons complaint on November 28.

On Monday, her body was found in the Walipura canal in the Kotwali Nagar area, following which a complaint was registered against the accused.

Following an encounter, the accused was taken to a nearby hospital for immediate treatment before being taken into custody. The murder weapon was also recovered following the brief exchange of gunfire.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

