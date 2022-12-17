Fatehpur (UP), Dec 17 (PTI) The partially decomposed body of a 12-year-old boy who went missing from a marriage ceremony was recovered from a pond here, police said on Saturday.

Station House Officer Ashutosh Singh said, "Shivam went missing from a marriage on December 9. His body was recovered from inside a sack that was seen floating in a pond."

The body was sent for postmortem examination.

Based on the complaint registered by family members, an FIR was lodged against unidentified persons on December 9, the SHO said.

