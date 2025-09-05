Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 5 (ANI): Parts of the NCR (National Capital Region) remain flooded as the Yamuna's rising water levels, following heavy rainfall, submerge roads, farms, and low-lying areas in Noida and Delhi.

The Yamuna River at Signature Bridge flowed above the danger level at 7 am on Friday after incessant rainfall. The warning mark for the Yamuna in Delhi is 204.5 metres, while the danger mark is 205.33 metres. Evacuations are carried out once the level reaches 206 metres.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the forecast in Noida for today and tomorrow says "Partly cloudy sky". It futher depicts "Partly cloudy sky with one or two spells of rain or thundershowers" for September 7, "Partly cloudy sky" for September 8-9, and "Partly cloudy sky with possibility of rain or Thunderstorm" for September 10.

As a preventive measure, people residing in the low-lying areas have been shifted to relief camps set up near Mayur Vihar Phase-1.

Pumps have also been installed around Vasudev Ghat to drain floodwater.

Monastery Market in Civil Lines continues to remain waterlogged as the Yamuna overflows and enters parts of the city.

Meanwhile, Yamuna's water level at Old Railway Bridge was recorded at 207.47 metres at 10 am on Thursday. The level has remained steady for the past two hours, with the same reading recorded at 8 and 9 a.m. yesterday. The river is continuously flowing above the danger level mark of 205.33 m following incessant rainfall.

Earlier in the day, the water level stood at 207.48 metres between 6 and 7 am. Despite a slight decline, the Yamuna continues to flow above the danger level.

Severe waterlogging has been reported in several areas as water entered parts of the national capital. Visuals showed waterlogged roads in Monastery Market and Civil Lines, where vehicles were submerged and buildings flooded on Bela Road.

Authorities have shifted people from low-lying areas near the Yamuna to safer locations as a precaution against a possible flood emergency. (ANI)

