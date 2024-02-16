Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 16 (ANI): Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Friday, said that the citizens of the state have witnessed the importance of law and order over the past seven years.

"Their decision to re-elect this government stems from witnessing the improved law and order situation and security environment in the state," he said.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the 67th All India Police Duty Meet, the Chief Minister said, "The robust law and order situation in the state has resulted in receiving investment proposals of Rs 40 lakh crores in GIS-23. Whereas before 2017, no one wanted to invest in the state."

He mentioned that on February 19, in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, investment proposals of more than Rs 10 lakh crore are going to be implemented through a Ground Breaking Ceremony (GBC@IV). This will directly provide jobs to 35 lakh youths, demonstrating that when law and order is applied with determination, positive results follow.

Earlier, he launched the souvenir of the Meet. He also presented trophies to the winners of various competitions.

CM Yogi further mentioned that various police forces play a crucial role in creating a better environment for the country's internal security, law and order, and safety. Not only that, but the police force also has a vital role in determining public perception. They face significant challenges in creating this perception and have to work with a dual mindset.

He emphasized that the police forces operate under a zero-tolerance policy towards anti-social and anti-national elements while actively engaging in dialogue and delivering justice to the common man. This creates a new confidence in the minds of common people. It also reflects the sensitivity of the police force.

"The event is being attended by officers and staff of various forces from across the country. They have their own experiences. Understanding and benefiting from these experiences is essential," Yogi added.

He mentioned that the tradition of exchange of knowledge in our country has been ancient. Naimisharanya, located 70 kilometers from the capital Lucknow, was a center of exchanging the knowledge of sages thousands of years ago. It played a significant role in documenting the tradition of Vedic knowledge of India, with 88,000 sages and saints from across the country being part of it.

He said that the All India Police Duty Meet carries forward this heritage. Knowledge is not just what is written in books but what you experience during field duty.

"We all have to prepare ourselves according to the changing nature of crime. When we share our best practices in front of the public, we get to know and learn a lot. Similarly, through such competitions and contests, one gets the opportunity to see and learn many things. This is the reason why various competitions have been organized in the state in the last few years," CM Yogi added.

He further mentioned, "PM Modi often talks about smart policing, keeping in mind the challenges and future needs within the country. During this, he talks about the tough and sensitive police force. When the police force aligns with the system of smart policing, it can successfully tackle current challenges."

During the program, Principal Secretary (Home) Sanjay Prasad, DGP Prashant Kumar, and DG RPF Manoj Yadav among others were present. (ANI)

