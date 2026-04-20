Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested two people allegedly involved in the workers' protest in Noida that turned violent last week.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Himanshu Thakur and Satyam Verma, were involved in inciting activities and violent incidents during the labour demonstration in Noida. The police have registered a case at the Phase 2 police station in connection with the incidents.

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Police said that both accused were active members of the 'Mazdoor Bigul Dasta,' a workers' union.

Accused Himanshu was present in Noida on the day of the incident and was in constant contact with Aditya Anand, the mastermind of the incidents, police said.

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Further investigation is underway.

Last week, top sources within the Uttar Pradesh Police revealed that the violence in Noida on April 13 was no spontaneous protest but a meticulously orchestrated conspiracy.

The revelation came amid ongoing workers' protests over minimum wage demands, which turned violent on Monday with stone-pelting and vehicles being set on fire after an altercation with police.

According to top sources in the police, over 350 suspects have been rounded up so far, while more than 200 individuals have been formally arrested, including several accused of carrying out arson in a "methodical and pre-planned manner."

After the protests, the state government has approved a 21% increase in minimum wages for workers in Noida and Ghaziabad, effective from April 1, 2026. The breakthrough came after a high-powered committee, formed by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, announced a significant interim hike in minimum wages for industrial workers in the region.

Unskilled workers in Noida and Ghaziabad will now receive ₹13,690 per month (up from ₹11,313), while skilled workers will see their pay rise to ₹16,868.

The committee, which includes five labour representatives and three industry members, is tasked with ensuring long-term industrial harmony and a permanent wage revision framework. (ANI)

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