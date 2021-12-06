Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 6 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Police arrested an absconding criminal carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 from Ayodhya on Sunday.

According to police, the arrested person has cheated many people on pretext of providing jobs in banks and even had issued fake appointment letters.

Also Read | Rave Party Busted at Resort Near Thiruvananthapuram, Around 65 People Held With Hashish Oils, MDMA, Prescription Tablets.

"A criminal who was absconding for over 1.5 years and was having a reward of Rs 25,000 has been arrested. He has duped many people in the name of getting jobs in banks and other places," said Shailesh Kumar Pandey, Senior Superintendant of Police (SSP), Ayodhya. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)