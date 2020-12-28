Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh police have re-arrested three out of four COVID-19 positive prisoners who escaped from a Bulandshahr hospital on Sunday.

Speaking to ANI, Bulandhahar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Santosh Kumar said the four prisoners were found COVID-19 positive on December 19.

"After they were found COVID-19 positive, they were admitted to a hospital for treatment. There was police deployment outside their ward, but a door leading to the roof of the hospital was locked from inside. The prisoners broke the latch of the door and escaped through the roof," said Kumar.

He added that police immediately got into action, lodged a complaint regarding the matter, and started looking for them.

"Three of the four prisoners have been found and an ambulance has been sent to bring them back safely. One is still absconding and police are looking for him," the SSP added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)