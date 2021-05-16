Ghazipur (UP), May 16 (PTI) A 43-year-old Uttar Pradesh Police head constable allegedly killed his wife and critically injured children before ending his life by jumping in front of a train here, police said on Sunday.

The head constable has been identified as Munshi Singh Yadav, they said.

Superintendent of Police Omprakash Singh said that Yadav was depressed over his “skin ailment”.

Yadav was sleeping on the roof of his house and his neighbours heard the cries of his children early Saturday morning. As they rushed there, they saw Yadav's wife Nisha Devi lying in a pool of blood and his sons Krishna and Shyam and daughter Sudha critically injured, police said.

The injured were taken to a government hospital where Nisha Devi (38) was declared brought dead. The children were referred to Varanasi for treatment, they said.

Later, Yadav jumped before a train outside his village and ended his life, police said.

"The deceased head constable was depressed with his skin ailment, and he attacked his wife and children with a sharp-edged weapon. After this, he committed suicide by jumping in front of a train," the SP said.

Yadav was posted in Allahabad and was living in his native Usia village in Ghazipur since January this year. Recently, he was transferred to Fatehpur, police said.

On the complaint of Heera Yadav, the brother of the head constable, a case of murder and suicide has been registered, police said, adding investigation is on.

