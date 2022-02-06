Meerut, Feb 5 (PTI) The BJP on Saturday accused SP-RLD workers of attacking the convoy of wrestler and party leader Babita Phogat here while she was campaigning for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls and claimed four people were injured in the incident.

However, police denied the charge of Phogat's convoy being attacked, saying two workers of the BJP and RLD had exchanged blows in which one of them got injured.

Police also said that the BJP leaders did not take permission from the authorities to hold an event in the area.

According to the BJP, Phogat, a star campaigner of the saffron party, along with Simple Singh, the wife of BJP candidate Maninderpal Singh from Siwalkhas, were campaigning in Dabathuva village here when their convoy was allegedly attacked.

When Phogat reached the house of BJP Kisan Morcha Mandal president Satyendra Chaudhary, some workers of the SP-RLD alliance arrived there and forcibly entered the house, BJP leader Anil Chaudhary claimed.

As they indulged in sloganeering, they were asked to leave. However, they started abusing and assaulting the BJP workers, Chaudhary alleged.

However, Superintendent of Police (rural) Keshav Kumar told PTI that Phogat and Simple Singh had reached Dabthuwa for an event at a local BJP leader's house for which permission was not taken.

An RLD worker reached there and started taking photos and shooting videos of the programme, which was opposed by Satyendra Chaudhary.

A scuffle ensued between the two in which one of them got injured. A case will soon be registered, police said.

