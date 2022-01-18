Mathura, Jan 18 (PTI) A BJP MLA and three others filed nominations for two Assembly constituencies in the district on Tuesday, an official said.

BJP legislator Puran Prakash and Babita Devi of the SP-RLD filed their papers for the Baldeo constituency, District Magistrate Navneet Singh Chahal said.

From Goverdhan constituency, Megh Shyam Singh filed his nomination papers as a BJP candidate.

Pritam Singh filed his nomination as an SP-RLD candidate.

So far, 12 people have filed nominations from five constituencies of the district.

