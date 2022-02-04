Shahjahanpur (UP), Feb 4 (PTI) Congress candidate from Jalalabad seat Gurmeet Kaur staged a sit-in at the collectorate here, accusing the police of taking Rs 55,000 for releasing her vehicles kept at a police station.

Speaking to media Thursday night, Kaur alleged that even though she had necessary permission for her vehicles from the election office, the station in-charge Jalalabad got them parked in the police station and demanded Rs 1 lakh to release them.

She alleged that even after taking Rs 55,000, the vehicles were not released.

She said she has a permission letter from the election office for three vehicles.

Her husband Chashmpal Singh said party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has been apprised of the entire matter and further action will be taken as per her directives.

He also said he had met all the officials in this regard, but no one was ready to listen to their problem.

He asked how a free and fair election could be expected under such circumstances.

Circle Officer (City) T Sarvaran told PTI that as soon as he came to know about the matter, he reached the collectorate and inquired about it and was told that the copy of the permission letter was not pasted on the vehicles by the candidate.

Once she showed the original copy of the permission letter, the vehicles were released from Jalalabad Police Station, he said.

About the allegations, the CO said the complaint given by the Congress candidate is being investigated and whatever legal action is required will be taken.

