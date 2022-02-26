Ballia (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 26 (ANI): Actor-turned Bharatiya Janata Party MP from Mathura, Hema Malini, on Friday, lauded the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi stating that new India has been born in the last seven years.

She also asserted that everyone wants PM Modi's intervention in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: Aparna Yadav Claims BJP Tsunami in UP, Says 'Yogi Adityanath Govt To Return to Power With Thumping Majority'.

Addressing a public rally in UP's Ballia on Friday, Malini said, "Everyone is requesting Modi Ji to stop Ukraine-Russia war because everyone considers him a World leader. He has brought the country so far, and the world respects him."

"PM Modi is regarded as a big world leader. It is a matter of pride for all of us. New India has been born in the past seven years, so UP should also participate in the building of this new India," the BJP MP stated.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Worried Parents Hold Demonstration Outside Russian Embassy in Delhi, Seek Safe Evacuation of Their Children From Ukraine.

PM Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday night amid Moscow's ongoing military operations in Ukraine and appealed for an immediate cessation of violence while stressing concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations.

A number of explosions were heard in the capital city of Ukraine as the Russian special military operation entered the second day, local media reported on Friday.

The tensions between the two nations escalated after Putin on Monday recognized Ukraine's breakaway regions - Donetsk and Luhansk - as independent entities escalating the ongoing tensions between the two countries. Ukraine gained independence in 1991 after the disintegration of the Soviet Union.

The fifth phase, which is scheduled on February 27, will majorly cover the eastern region.The remaining two phases will take place on March 3 and March 6. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)