Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 23 (ANI): Voting resumed after a brief interruption of two hours in the Kadipur Sani area of Lakhimpur Kheri after adhesive was thrown at the Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) during the fourth phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Wednesday, according to police officials.

The incident took place at booth number 109 of Kadipur Sani.

The police have registered an FIR against the unidentified accused.

Polling was halted for nearly 2 hours after which the EVM was replaced and the voting resumed once again.

The voters expressed their anger over the interruption in the voting process.

According to the voters, they waited for casting their vote for two hours due to the interruption.

Earlier today, surrounded by police and paramilitary personnel, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni cast his vote in the Lakhimpur Kheri Assembly seat.

Lakhimpur Kheri had hogged the national limelight after eight people, including four farmers, were killed after being mowed down by a vehicle last year. Teni's son Ashish Mishra is accused in the case.

The 59 Assembly seats are spread across the districts of Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Unnao, Lucknow, Rae Bareli, Banda, and Fatehpur.

Elections in Uttar Pradesh are being held in seven phases and will conclude on March 7.

Polling is underway today for the fourth phase in the state. Voting for the remaining three phases in Uttar Pradesh will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes in Uttar Pradesh will take place on March 10. (ANI)

