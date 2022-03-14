Lucknow, Mar 14 (PTI) Former state minister Swami Prasad Maurya, who lost the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls, on Monday alleged foul play in the election, saying some "big game" took place after the voting.

"In ballot paper voting SP got victory on 304 seats and BJP on 99 only. But in the EVM voting BJP won elections. This means some big game took place," Maurya said in a tweet in Hindi.

Maurya had joined the SP just before election after resigning from the BJP.

He had contested from Fazil Nagar seat and lost.

There is a speculation that Maurya might be fielded by SP Chief Akhilesh Yadav from Karhal (Mainpuri) seat after he resigns from there. There has been no confirmation from the party on it.

BJP retained the power in the state winning 255 seats, while its allies Nishad Party and Apna Dal (S) won a total of 18 seats.

SP emerged as the main opposition party winning 111 seats. Its allies, SBSP and RLD, together, won 14 seats.

