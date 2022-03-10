Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Yogi Adityanath won Gorakhpur Urban seat with a massive margin of over 1 lakh votes.

His victory comes as the BJP has secured the majority in Uttar Pradesh. The counting of the votes polled in assembly elections is still underway.

According to the Election Commission of India, Adityanath, who is contesting the Assembly elections for the first time, received 1,03,390 votes against his nearest rival SP candidate Subhawati Upendra Dutt Shukla.

Adityanath represented the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat until 2017 when he was chosen as the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister after the Bharatiya Janata Party's landslide victory in the state polls. The Gorakhpur Sadar seat had also been a bastion of the BJP, which the party had never lost since 1967 since the days of the Jan Sangh.

Meanwhile, according to the latest trends of the Election Commission of India as the counting of the votes is underway, the BJP has 250 seats and is leading in 5 constituencies.

The Samajwadi Party is leading on 103 seats and Congress leading only in eight constituencies. (ANI)

