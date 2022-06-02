Kanpur, Jun 2 (PTI) President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Pathri Mata temple at Paraunkh village in Kanpur on Friday.

Paraunkh is the ancestral village of the President.

They will also visit Dr. B R Ambedkar Bhawan at around 2 pm, which will be followed by a visit to Milan Kendra (community centre) at 2:15 pm, according to a press statement issued by the central government on Wednesday. The Kendra is the President's ancestral house that has been donated for public use, the statement said.

The duo will also attend a public function at Paraunkh village at 2:30 pm.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, along with senior police and administration officials of the district, visited Paraunkh village on Thursday and inspected the arrangements.

