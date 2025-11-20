Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 20 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday congratulated Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of Bihar and extended his best wishes for the full five-year term.

In his message on X, Akhilesh Yadav said that Nitish Kumar's return to the Chief Minister's office marks an important moment for Bihar's political landscape. He expressed confidence that Nitish Kumar, known for his long public life and administrative experience, will steer the state with renewed focus on development and social justice.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir Police's SIA Raids ‘Kashmir Times’ Office in Jammu for 'Anti-National Activities' (Watch Video).

Akhilesh Yadav highlighted that Nitish Kumar has consistently advocated for governance rooted in socialist values, and hoped that his new tenure would reflect the principles of inclusivity, welfare-oriented policies and pro-people decision-making. "I extend heartfelt congratulations to Shri Nitish Kumar ji on taking oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar. I also wish him success in running an independent governance model for the next five years based on his core socialist ideology, ensuring positive and welfare-driven initiatives for the people," he stated.

The Samajwadi Party leader noted that Bihar and Uttar Pradesh share deep cultural, social and political ties, and expressed hope that both neighbouring states would continue working together for regional development.

Also Read | Colombo Security Conclave 2025: NSA Ajit Doval Urges for Ensuring 'Safety, Security, Stability' of Indian Ocean (Watch Video).

Nitish Kumar took oath earlier in the day along with members of his Council of Ministers.

Akhilesh Yadav's message adds to the series of congratulatory reactions from leaders across the country, marking the beginning of a new political chapter in Bihar.

The 2025 Bihar Assembly polls were considered a litmus test for Nitish Kumar, who has managed to steer Bihar's politics around him in every election over the past 20 years.

The 74-year-old Nitish Kumar has been Chief Minister since November 2005, with a brief nine-month gap in 2014-15. The Janata Dal (United) supremo Nitish Kumar has staked a claim to form the government in Bihar after the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) swept 202 assembly constituencies. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)