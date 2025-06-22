Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 22 (ANI): The Sambhal Municipal Council is carrying out a project to develop pilgrimage sites and ancient wells in the city, along with road widening initiatives.

The council is working to restore and renovate these historical sites, which are expected to boost Sambhal's growing reputation as a pilgrimage destination.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Municipality Executive Officer Mani Bhushan Tiwari said that the council has prepared a detailed development plan for key religious sites mentioned in the Sambhal Mahatma. These include the Chaturmukh Well, which is now 90% restored, and the Ghanta Teerth, where 45% of infrastructure work is complete.

"Since Sambhal is growing as a pilgrimage site, to support this, the Municipal Council has prepared a detailed plan for developing major shrines mentioned in the Sambhal Mahatma. Proposals have been sent to the government under various schemes... Notable works include the Chaturmukh Well, now 90 per cent restored, and Ghanta Teerth, where 45 per cent of infrastructure work is done... Proposals have also been sent for Shankh Madhav, Mahamrityunjaya, Kurukshetra and Surajkund, including plans to transform ponds into Amrit Sarovars and improve access roads, greenery and sanitation," Tiwari said.

He added that the development plan includes renovation of ancient wells with uniform gates and the integration of modern technology to enhance visitor experience. These sites will be mapped digitally via Google Maps and showcased through virtual reality tools to inform visitors about their religious and historical significance, especially their association with Prithviraj Chauhan.

"Ancient wells are being renovated with uniform gates... Efforts are being made to present these sites digitally through Google Maps and virtual reality. Visitors will be able to learn about their religious and historical importance, especially links to Prithviraj Chauhan... The historical chakki, damaged in heavy rains, has also been fully restored and will be displayed with informative signage to connect locals, students and tourists with Sambhal's heritage," Tiwari added.

The Municipal Council also confirmed that the government has started releasing funds for these works, and the Sambhal Kalki Vikas Samiti has been instrumental in helping design and implement the project plans. (ANI)

