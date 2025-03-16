Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 16 (ANI): After ensuring a peaceful Holi celebration across the district, police personnel in Sambhal took time on Sunday to mark the festivities themselves.

Sambhal Police said that security forces were on duty for long hours on March 13 and 14 to maintain law and order, working shifts of 14 to 16 hours to ensure that the festival passed without incident.

Superintendent of Police (SP) KK Bishnoi and Circle Officer (CO) Anuj Chaudhary, along with other police personnel, played with colours and danced as they celebrated Holi today.

District Magistrate Rajendra Pensia noted that their efforts led to a smooth and peaceful celebration across the district and spoke to ANI, "In the last 15 days, Police and administration made all the needed preparations. On March 13-14, all our personnel worked almost for 14-16 hours, and the festivals were celebrated peacefully."

"All were happy as the hard work they had done paid off. Today, we are celebrating Holi in the police line - that is a tradition. All our tiredness has now gone after playing Holi," said the DM.

Speaking to ANI, SP KK Bishnoi said, "Police are celebrating Holi in the district today. All are celebrating as they have put in hard work and facilitated the festivals to be celebrated peacefully."

Holi, known as the festival of colours, is one of the most widely celebrated festivals in India.

Given the large gatherings and processions associated with the festival, the police intensified security arrangements across the state, deploying forces to prevent any untoward incidents.

With law and order successfully maintained, the police personnel gathered to celebrate Holi in a relaxed environment, marking the occasion with traditional festivities.

Amidst tightened security, and the Sambhal district in Uttar Pradesh witnessed peaceful Holi celebrations.

Friday prayers were also performed peacefully on the occasion of the second Jumma of the holy Ramzan month at the Shahi Jama Masjid here.

Sambhal Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Vandana Mishra said that the processions celebrating the festivities were carried out peacefully, as everyone cooperated, which sent a message of peace.

"Along with Holi, the Jumma namaz was performed peacefully. We have managed to celebrate both things peacefully. The processions were also carried out peacefully. Everyone cooperated. This gives the message that peace remains in Sambhal. Force was deployed to manage the crowd and maintain peace. Everything happened properly," SDM Mishra told ANI.

Circle Officer Anuj Chowdhary led a flag march along with other police personnel to ensure the law and order situation in the district.

Other than police, paramilitary forces also conducted a flag march in Sambhal, whereas the administration is using drones for proper monitoring of the situation in the district.

Sambhal was affected by violence in November last year. (ANI)

