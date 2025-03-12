Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 12 (ANI): The Jama Masjid in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal was covered with a tarpaulin sheet on Wednesday ahead of the Holi festival following the instruction of local administration.

On preparations for Holi, Sambhal ASP Shreesh Chandra said all ten religious places that fall on the traditional route taken by the Holi procession will be covered so that no sentiments are hurt.

"All 10 religious places that fall on the traditional route taken by the Holi procession will be covered so that no sentiments are hurt. There have been talks and agreement between the two sides on this," Chandra told ANI.

Sambhal SDM Dr. Vandna Mishra asserted that the administration will make sure the Holi goes peacefully.

" We have detained 1015 people under Section 126 and Section 135. Lekhpals have been put on duty at different masjids in Sambhal. The district has been divided into sectors. We are fully prepared for Holi and will make sure it goes peacefully."

Authorities have also held peace committee meetings and deployed police officials and the magistrates in the six zones of the city.

Earlier, detailing the arrangements, Sambhal DM Rajendra Pensia said, "The procession of fairs will be taken out tomorrow. The total number of fairs is 16. We held peace committee meetings in every locality and village and two committee meetings at the district level. We have formed 27 quick response teams. We have created a total of six zones and 29 sectors and deployed magistrates and police officers in each one. .. SHOs of every police station and all magistrates have been asked to patrol the hotspots. PAC battalions have been deployed for three-tier security as before... 250 CCTV cameras have been installed, and with the help of the municipality, 100-150 additional CCTVs are installed during every festival. Surveillance has been done with drones once and will be done once more. A flag march was conducted under the leadership of the DIG..."

On Monday, Rangbhari Ekadashi, Holi celebrations were held in Sambhal amid tight security. Rangbhari Ekadashi marks the beginning of the Holi celebrations and is observed five days before the main festival of Holi.

Meanwhile, on March 6, a peace committee meeting was held at the Sambhal Kotwali police station in view of the upcoming Holi festival on Friday. (ANI)

