Lucknow, Apr 30 (PTI) The Uttar Pradesh Secondary Sanskrit Education Board on Wednesday declared the results for classes 10 and 12 with pass percentages of 92.58 per cent in class 10 (Purva Madhyama), 92.08 per cent in Class 11 (Uttar Madhyama I), and 87.82 per cent in class 12 (Uttar Madhyama II).

Vidhanashu Sharma of Gyanodaya Sanskrit Higher Secondary School, Mau, topped class 10 (Purva Madhyama) with 93.42 per cent, while Bhumika of Ambaji Ashram Secondary Sanskrit School, Jaunpur, secured first rank in class 12 (Uttar Madhyama II) with 85.21 per cent.

Also Read | Who Was Misha Agrawal? All About Social Media Influencer Who Died by Suicide 2 Days Before Her 25th Birthday Due to Decrease in Followers.

The results are available at www.upmssp.com, officials said.

The results were announced by Dr Mahendra Dev, Director of Secondary Education Directorate, and Shiv Lal, Secretary of the Secondary Sanskrit Education Board.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack: India Reaches Out to Non-Permanent Members of UNSC Over Brutal Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir.

They said that this year saw the participation of 8,708 more students compared to the previous year, indicating a growing interest in Sanskrit education.

Out of 1,265 Sanskrit secondary schools, students from 1,075 schools appeared in the examination. A total of 247 exam centres were set up for conducting the exams.

All exams were conducted under CCTV surveillance with real-time monitoring from a state-level control room. Online control rooms were also set up at district and divisional levels. This ensured the exams were conducted with fairness, transparency, and without any instances of malpractice, they said.

In Purva Madhyama, 13,574 students passed with the first division, and 1,330 students secured the second division. In Uttar Madhyama II, 5,160 students secured the first division, 4,101 second division, and 287 passed with the third division.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)