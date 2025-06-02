New Delhi [India], June 1 (ANI): On the fourth day of the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan', Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, interacted with the farmers on Sunday in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, a release from the Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare said.

According to the release, the Union Agriculture Minister spoke to the farmers in Dabhthuwa village of Meerut, followed by an informal conversation on a cot in Jangethi Village.

Speaking to the media on the occasion, Chouhan stated that he, along with agricultural scientists as a team, had undertaken the visit to engage in direct dialogue with the farmers. The aim of holding dialogues in village assemblies (chaupals) is to promote advanced farming practices, the release said.

The Minister highlighted the need to intensify efforts to increase production, reduce costs, ensure fair prices for produce, and prevent losses.

These, he said, are the core objectives of the 'Viksit Krishi Sankalp Abhiyan', it added. (ANI)

