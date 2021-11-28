Pratapgarh (UP), Nov 28 (PTI) A case has been registered here against six people, including the district chief of the Samajwadi Party, for allegedly hurling casteist remarks against a person and threatening to kill him, officials said on Sunday.

Circle Officer (CO) of Kunda Arjun Singh said the complaint was lodged at Manikpur police station here by Arjun Kumar, alleging that he was injured after being hit by the car of Chhavinath Yadav, the district president of SP, while he was returning to his house on a motorcycle on October 7.

When Arjun showed his resentment, Yadav and his aides hurled casteist remarks and also threatened to kill him, the CO said.

Acting on the complaint of Arjun, police on Saturday registered a case against Yadav and five unidentified people, he said.

