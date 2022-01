Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jan 15 (PTI) Sitting Samajwadi Party MLA from Kairana assembly constituency Nahid Hasan was on Saturday sent to 14-day judicial custody by a special court after being arrested by police, officials said.

Earlier, police had invoked the stringent Gangsters Act against Hasan.

The MLA was produced in a special MP/MLA court in Kairana in Shamli district where judge Subodh Singh sent him to 14-day judicial custody.

SHO of Kairana Police Station Anil Kapervan told PTI that 40 people, including Hasan, were booked last year. While most of the accused were released on bail, Hasan had failed to surrender in court following which a non-bailable warrant was issued against him.

The SP has fielded Hasan from the Kairana assembly constituency.

